Dynamos, Highlanders Confront PSL Chairman, Farai Jere, Over "Inflammatory" Remarks

In a statement yesterday, the PSL said Dynamos chairman Moses Maunganidze and Highlanders chairman Rtd. Col Kenneth Mhlophe had “frank engagements” with Jere.

The meeting was chaired by the chairman of the PSL Technical and Development Committee, Masimba Chihowa. Reads the statement:

In a historic meeting that signals a new era of collaboration and unity within the football community, the Chairman of the Premier Soccer League (PSL), Hon Farai Jere joined forces with Dynamos FC Chairman, Mr Moses Maunganidze and Highlanders FC Chairman Rtd. Col Kenneth Mhlophe and had a frank engagement over the recent statements issued by the PSL Chairman.

There was a consensus on the way forward as the parties resolved to work hand in hand to create an atmosphere of sportsmanship and camaraderie during the upcoming big match between Highlanders FC and Dynamos FC next week.

The meeting chaired by the Chairman of the PSL Technical and Development Committee, Mr Masimba Chihowa was characterized by open and constructive dialogue.

The upcoming big match is anticipated to be a showcase of the newfound collaboration, as the leaders call on fans from all sides to come together in large numbers and witness the passion and skill on display.

Their shared goal is to turn this match into a model for peaceful coexistence and sportsmanship, setting a positive precedent of zero tolerance to violence for all future PSL matches.

They have expressed their commitment to providing a secure and enjoyable experience for fans where rivalries can be expressed with passion but always within the bounds of respect.

Fans can look forward to a season filled with exciting matches, a vibrant atmosphere and a renewed sense of community, reinforcing the belief that football has the power to bring people together in celebration of the beautiful game.