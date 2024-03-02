Zimbabwe Records 141 Snake Bites, No Deaths In One Week

8 minutes ago Sat, 02 Mar 2024 08:07:09 GMT

Zimbabwe recorded 141 snake bite cases in one week, the week ending 18 February 2024, the Ministry of Health and Child Care has revealed.

In its Disease Surveillance Report released on Thursday, 29 February, the Ministry of Health, however, said no deaths resulted from the 130 snake bites.

This is a notable decrease from the 180 recorded in the week ending 4 February 2024. It said:

