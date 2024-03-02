Zimbabwe Records 141 Snake Bites, No Deaths In One Week
Zimbabwe recorded 141 snake bite cases in one week, the week ending 18 February 2024, the Ministry of Health and Child Care has revealed.
In its Disease Surveillance Report released on Thursday, 29 February, the Ministry of Health, however, said no deaths resulted from the 130 snake bites.
This is a notable decrease from the 180 recorded in the week ending 4 February 2024. It said:
Disease Surveillance Report for the week ending 18 February 2024. 141 snake bite cases and no deaths were reported this week.
The cumulative figures for snake bites are 1 042 cases and 7 deaths. Despite the decrease, the ministry alerts people to be careful when spending time outdoors.
In Zimbabwe, the snake season lasts from September to March, when snakes become more active after a period of hibernation between April and August.
If you get bitten by a snake, here’s what you should do:
- Try to stay as calm as possible to slow down the spread of venom.
- Remove any jewellery or tight clothing near the bite site as swelling may occur.
- If possible, keep the bitten area below the level of your heart to slow down the spread of venom.
- It’s important to seek medical help immediately.
More: Pindula News