Chikunguru Claims She Turned Down Minister Muswere's "Advances"

On 27 September 2021 at Chimanimani World Radio Day when Minister Muswere was Minister of ICT, he made advances to me via WhatsApp which I have, and I turned him down! He continued to pester me until he stopped as I was not interested in him!

Chikunguru also inadvertently disclosed the reasons why she was suspended by ZBC before her eventual resignation. She wrote:

My family is concerned by the lies that are being spurned out by the ZBC aimed at ruining my image and my good name.

1) I have not misappropriated any funds if I had would the Finance Director be made Acting CEO

2) All trips I undertook were approved by my Board Chairman

3) ZBC does not have a contract or agreement with Nevile Mutsvangwa’s Starlink and has never done business with him or any of his associates

4) Jive TV is available on terrestrial TV and AZAM. The Mutsvangwas do not own AZAM neither are they directors of AZAM. ZBC was also in talks with DSTV to have Jive on DSTV bouquet documents are available.

5) I did not purchase any awards however I have received many awards during my time as recognition of the work we were doing. We did pay for employees to attend dinners and at times ZBC did sponsor congratulations adverts or profile adverts of the ZBC in support of the organisation or employees who would be winning the awards. This is common practice.

6) I have received an onslaught from the day of the appointment and the workers’ committee was manipulated to push certain agendas. There was also conflict with regards to the former CEO being appointed Board Chairman in under 3 years and this breaches the Corporate Governance Regulations.

7) My life is at risk. On 16 June I was involved in an accident with security personnel this was after my appointment. Further, going to the ZANU PF conference in Bindura, my wheels had been tampered with and locknuts removed. There are audios where she is heard that if she can’t remove me then she will have to exterminate me. As she is under instruction from the principal!