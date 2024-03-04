Chikunguru Claims She Turned Down Minister Muswere's "Advances"
Former ZBC chief executive officer Adelaide Chikunguru claims that the Minister of Information, Broadcasting and Publicity Jenfan Muswere made sexual advances on her in 2021 when he was still the Minister of ICT Postal and Courier Services.
Chikunguru recently resigned from ZBC a few days after she was suspended by the ZBC Board for reasons that were not revealed to the public.
In a post on her LinkedIn page this Monday, Chikunguru suggested that the fact she turned down Muswere’s advances may have contributed to their strained working relationship when he was appointed to his current cabinet post. She wrote:
On 27 September 2021 at Chimanimani World Radio Day when Minister Muswere was Minister of ICT, he made advances to me via WhatsApp which I have, and I turned him down! He continued to pester me until he stopped as I was not interested in him!
Chikunguru also inadvertently disclosed the reasons why she was suspended by ZBC before her eventual resignation. She wrote:
My family is concerned by the lies that are being spurned out by the ZBC aimed at ruining my image and my good name.
1) I have not misappropriated any funds if I had would the Finance Director be made Acting CEO
2) All trips I undertook were approved by my Board Chairman
3) ZBC does not have a contract or agreement with Nevile Mutsvangwa’s Starlink and has never done business with him or any of his associates
4) Jive TV is available on terrestrial TV and AZAM. The Mutsvangwas do not own AZAM neither are they directors of AZAM. ZBC was also in talks with DSTV to have Jive on DSTV bouquet documents are available.
5) I did not purchase any awards however I have received many awards during my time as recognition of the work we were doing. We did pay for employees to attend dinners and at times ZBC did sponsor congratulations adverts or profile adverts of the ZBC in support of the organisation or employees who would be winning the awards. This is common practice.
6) I have received an onslaught from the day of the appointment and the workers’ committee was manipulated to push certain agendas. There was also conflict with regards to the former CEO being appointed Board Chairman in under 3 years and this breaches the Corporate Governance Regulations.
7) My life is at risk. On 16 June I was involved in an accident with security personnel this was after my appointment. Further, going to the ZANU PF conference in Bindura, my wheels had been tampered with and locknuts removed. There are audios where she is heard that if she can’t remove me then she will have to exterminate me. As she is under instruction from the principal!
In another post, Chikunguru denied allegations that she landed the ZBC job because she was allegedly related to the Mutsvangwas (Chris and Monica).
Monica Mutsvangwa was the Minister of Information, Broadcasting and Publicity when Chikunguru was appointed ZBC CEO. Wrote Chikunguru:
Finally, I am not in any factions nor am I aware of such factions nor am I related to the Mutsvangwas. I answered a ZBC advert by Lorimak recruiting a CEO and got the job after going through the processes.
The reason I’m setting the record is because of the libellous articles that were sponsored by various media and social media to tarnish my image.
I was quiet but have decided to set the record straight as it is the correct thing to do. I am a very private person by nature but I was astounded and shocked just at the extent people are willing to go, cyber-bullying, harassment, the works. Just because I woke up one day and decided I was going to give being CEO of the ZBC a try!
