Monica Mavhunga Appointed Veterans Of The Liberation Struggle Affairs Minister

7 minutes agoMon, 04 Mar 2024 17:16:42 GMT
Monica Mavhunga Appointed Veterans Of The Liberation Struggle Affairs Minister

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Monica Mavhunga as the Minister of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs with immediate effect.

Mavhunga is a member of the Senate (ZANU PF), and a former Minister of State and Provincial Affairs for Mashonaland Central Province.

The appointment was announced by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Martin Rushwaya, in a statement issued on Monday, 04 March 2024. It reads:

In terms of Section 104 Subsection (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, His Excellency the President, Cde Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has appointed Honourable Monica Mavhunga, Senator, as the Minister of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs with immediate effect.

Mavhunga takes over from Christopher Mutsvangwa who was fired by President Mnangagwa in February this year.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Monica Mavhunga

