Monica Mavhunga Appointed Veterans Of The Liberation Struggle Affairs Minister

7 minutes ago Mon, 04 Mar 2024 17:16:42 GMT

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Monica Mavhunga as the Minister of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs with immediate effect.

Mavhunga is a member of the Senate (ZANU PF), and a former Minister of State and Provincial Affairs for Mashonaland Central Province.

The appointment was announced by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Martin Rushwaya, in a statement issued on Monday, 04 March 2024. It reads:

Feedback