United States Terminates Sanctions Regime On Zimbabwe
The United States government has removed the sanctions it imposed on Zimbabwe more than two decades ago.
According to a White House statement issued this Monday, 04 March, President Joe Biden has terminated the sanctions regime.
Executive Order on the Termination of Emergency With Respect to the Situation in Zimbabwe reads in part:
I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the United States of America, find that the declaration of a national emergency in Executive Order 13288 of March 6, 2003, with respect to the actions and policies of certain members of the Government of Zimbabwe and other persons to undermine Zimbabwe’s democratic processes or institutions, as relied upon for additional steps taken in Executive Order 13391 of November 22, 2005, and as expanded by Executive Order 13469 of July 25, 2008, should no longer be in effect.
Although I continue to be concerned with the situation in Zimbabwe, particularly with respect to acts of violence and other human rights abuses against political opponents and with respect to public corruption, including misuse of public authority, the declaration of a national emergency in Executive Order 13288 is no longer needed.
Accordingly, I hereby terminate the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13288, and revoke that order, Executive Order 13391, and Executive Order 13469…
However, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Central Intelligence (CIO) deputy director Walter Tapfumaneyi, and businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei remain under sanctions under a new regime.
Moreover, the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act of 2001 (ZIDERA) will remain in place until it is repealed by Congress.
