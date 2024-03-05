Mthuli Ncube, Rugeje Share Notes On Economic Policy

Ncube and Rugeje agreed on the need for a more inclusive budget that reflects the Party’s vision and priorities as espoused by President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030.

The engagement saw an agreement being stitched to recognize that it is important to have “broader and more inclusive” consultations on economic policies in general and adequate pre-budget consultations which should start early enough for the Government to cover the views of all stakeholders.

The ruling party’s Department of Economic Affairs will be visiting Provinces together with the Ministry of Finance to unpack the new Revenue measures and discuss ways of assisting SMEs to formalize their operations to cope better with the new revenue measures.

Women, youth, veterans of the liberation struggles, people with disabilities and other minority groups will be assisted in formalising their businesses as formalisation benefits both the Government and entrepreneurs.

At the Victoria Falls meeting, Ncube and the ruling party’s Department of Economic Affairs reiterated the need for the 2024 National Budget to be implemented in a manner that seeks to strike a balance between macroeconomic stability, increased infrastructure development and improved livelihoods for the ordinary workers and citizens for an improved quality of life.

In addition, the meeting was also aimed at strengthening the collaborative relationship between the Party and the Ministry aimed at ensuring that the people of Zimbabwe understand and benefit from the economic reforms and initiatives undertaken by the Government.

Rugeje congratulated President Mnangagwa on hosting the UNECA summit with the Ministry of Finance as the lead Ministry.

More: Pindula News

