CIO Arrests Alleged Former Indian Army Special Forces Officer

Singh reportedly misrepresented his intentions on arrival by disguising himself as an investor, even meeting President Emmerson Mnangagwa, but later went on to conduct shadowy businesses.

NewZimbabwe.com reported sources within the CIO as saying Singh was being held at Borrowdale Police with indications he might either be charged for a crime or if lucky, be deported.

Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.



Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash

His daughter (named) is one of over 100 Indians he smuggled into the country. She is also on the CIO’s radar and set to be arrested and deported. Said a source:

Singh was arrested today (Tuesday) at a top restaurant in Avondale. He has been taken to Borrowdale Police Station.

The Unit moved around in vehicles marked “Indian Special Forces” with “We Dare The Impossible” and “We Are The Fearless”.

NV Distilleries, fronted by Ashok Jain is reportedly heavily linked with the alleged former Indian Army Special Forces.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment