Councillors Must Be Paid A Basic Monthly Salary Plus Allowances - Farai Jere

Councillors’ compensation should align with international best practices on local governance and government remuneration aimed at facilitating good governance. This outlines that local elected officials should receive salaries.

What has been approved Madam Speaker, is an allowance. We are proposing that these councillors should be entitled to a basic salary plus those allowances as part of the presentation.

Allowances should cover expenses incurred during official duties, and… remuneration packages should be regularly reviewed by independent bodies to match evolving roles and maintain public confidence.

The current situation on the ground has been overtaken by events, where councillors were earning something like 115 which was equivalent to US$9 per sitting at the current official rate of exchange.

There is a need for a Statutory Instrument to mandate appropriate compensation parameters linked to responsibilities and constituency sizes. This would enhance compliance with international standards.

I propose that national legislation outlines basic salary, allowances and a performance-based bonus framework for our councillors.

It is very sad to let this House know that the welfare of the councillors as we speak now, is the responsibility of the Hon. Members.

They are funding their operations as they are regarded as the foot soldiers of our constituencies…

The proposed remuneration will aim to cover basic expenses, opportunity costs and productive costs incurred by councillors in fulfilling their demanding official duty across potential vast wards.