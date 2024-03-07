Councillors Must Be Paid A Basic Monthly Salary Plus Allowances - Farai Jere
Murehwa West MP Farai Jere has urged the Government to ensure that councillors are paid a basic monthly salary plus allowances.
Currently, councillors in Zimbabwe are only given an allowance, which is less than US$100.
Speaking during the debate of his motion on conditions of service to improve the plight of councillors, Jere said (via Open Parly):
Councillors’ compensation should align with international best practices on local governance and government remuneration aimed at facilitating good governance. This outlines that local elected officials should receive salaries.
What has been approved Madam Speaker, is an allowance. We are proposing that these councillors should be entitled to a basic salary plus those allowances as part of the presentation.
Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.
Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash
Allowances should cover expenses incurred during official duties, and… remuneration packages should be regularly reviewed by independent bodies to match evolving roles and maintain public confidence.
The current situation on the ground has been overtaken by events, where councillors were earning something like 115 which was equivalent to US$9 per sitting at the current official rate of exchange.
There is a need for a Statutory Instrument to mandate appropriate compensation parameters linked to responsibilities and constituency sizes. This would enhance compliance with international standards.
I propose that national legislation outlines basic salary, allowances and a performance-based bonus framework for our councillors.
It is very sad to let this House know that the welfare of the councillors as we speak now, is the responsibility of the Hon. Members.
They are funding their operations as they are regarded as the foot soldiers of our constituencies…
The proposed remuneration will aim to cover basic expenses, opportunity costs and productive costs incurred by councillors in fulfilling their demanding official duty across potential vast wards.
The government recently reviewed the allowances of local authority employees, that is, mayors, deputy mayors, committee chairpersons and councillors.
This was revealed in a circular from the Minister for Local Government and Public Works, which was copied to the Permanent Secretary of Local Government and Public Works, and all Provincial Directors for Local Government Services, and addressed to the President of the Association of Rural District Councils of Zimbabwe, A Shamu.
According to the circular, dated 27 February 2024, the allowances which are with effect from 1 January 2024, are as follows:
- Mayors/Chairpersons – ZWL$1,629,906
- Deputy Mayors/Chairpersons – ZWL$1,494,081
- Committee Chairpersons – ZWL$1,412,585
- Councillor – ZWL$1,358,255
More: Pindula News