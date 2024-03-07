Kariba Power Generation Slashed To 214 MW

Given that the outcome of the rainfall forecast is generally below normal, the Authority has maintained the 16 BCM water allocation over the first quarter of 2024, providing for a combined annual average power production of 428MW, shared equally. Based on the water allocation of 8BCM per power utility, translating to an average power production of 214MW per Utility to the end of March 2024 when the 1st Quarter 2024 hydrological review falls due as per the standing operational framework for Kariba dam reservoir operations. Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.



The hydrological review will among other factors considering the actual performance of the 2023/2024 rainfall season and the resulting inflows into the lake over the first quarter of the year 2024. The results of the hydrological simulations could result in an increment, reduction or the keeping of the prevailing 2024 water allocation as is.

ZRA also said to date, the Kariba Catchment has recorded below-normal rainfall due to the persisting effects of El Niño weather conditions.

It warned that there is a possibility that Kariba inflows this rainy season will be one of the lowest on record

ZRA urged the power utilities to adhere strictly to their respective water allocation thresholds to sustain generation to the end of the year.

The Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) has been generating between 500 MW and 650 MW at Kariba Hydro over the past few weeks, but this Thursday, 07 March, generation had been reduced to a paltry 300 MW.

This week, most parts of the country have been spending up to 15 hours without electricity after weeks of relatively constant power supply.

Zimbabwe’s power demand stands at 2 100MW, yet today, ZPC was generating 684 MW from Hwange, and 300 MW from Kariba, with IPPs producing 28 MW to give a total of 1 012 MW.

