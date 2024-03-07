Lake Kariba Has Only 15% Usable Storage, Low Rainfall Blamed For Receding Water Level

6 minutes ago Thu, 07 Mar 2024 09:50:57 GMT

The Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) said that Kariba Dam has less stored usable water (live storage) as of 06 March 2024, compared to the same date last year as the lake level continues to recede due to reduced inflows and reduced rainfall activity.

ZRA is a corporation jointly and equally owned by the governments of Zambia and Zimbabwe, whose primary function is to operate and maintain the Kariba Dam on the Zambezi River.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, 06 March, ZRA said on 6 March 2024, the dam had 15% usable storage, while on the same date last year, stored usable water was 15.15%. ZRA said:

