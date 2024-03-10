"We Are Children Of The Great Munhumutapa", Sanctions Will Not Stop Zimbabwe's Development - Mnangagwa

Despite the challenges that we are facing, due to the continued illegal and heinous sanctions from the United States of America, we must push the frontiers of our country’s success and prosperity. This task and burden rests upon us as Zimbabweans.

We have been resilient for the last 23 years under sanctions, and no amount of propaganda, under whatever guise, will fool us.

Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.



Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash

All forms of illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe must be immediately and unconditionally removed.

These sanctions are illegal, unjustified, and cruel to all the people of Zimbabwe…

We have come this far under sanctions, we have realised unprecedented success milestones and registered indisputable GDP growth; we shall keep marching forward.

We are a resilient people and the descendants of the Great Munhumutapa. Against all odds, we are realising prosperity and a higher quality of life for our people.