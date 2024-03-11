Elephants Kill Two People In Zvimba
Two villagers were trampled to death by elephants in separate incidents recently in Zvimba District.
The attacks occurred in the Zowa area where villagers are now living in fear.
Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) spokesperson, Tinashe Farawo confirmed the incidents, saying one of the victims was a teenager. He said (via NewZimbabwe.com):
We can confirm the unfortunate deaths of two people, including a teenager, killed in two separate incidents.
Our reaction team of rangers is currently on the ground to track down the elephants with a view, of course, to kill them.
The elephants escaped from Pamuzinda and we are currently seized with investigations.
People in areas around Chegutu, Zvimba West and East, as well as Makonde districts, have been warned to be on the lookout for the dangerous elephants.
If you ever find yourself face-to-face with an angry elephant, here are some essential tips to help you survive the encounter:
- You need to recognise the charge type. Most elephant charges are mock charges meant to frighten rather than harm. In a mock charge, the elephant’s ears will be relaxed or fanned out and its trunk will be hanging loosely down. If it is a real charge, the elephant’s ears are pinned back flat and its trunk is curled inward.
- It is advisable to stay calm and non-threatening as elephants can read body language. Show them you’re not a threat. However, if they keep approaching despite your calm, consider yelling.
- Also, position yourself downwind from the elephant as this makes it harder for them to smell you.
- If it’s a real charge, running and shouting won’t be enough, therefore, it is important to run in a zig-zag pattern to confuse the elephant and to seek cover behind large objects if possible.
