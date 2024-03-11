Mozambican Football Champions To Train At Heart Stadium
Mozambican football champions Clube Ferroviario Beira will hold a five-day training camp at the Heart Stadium in Harare.
The club, which turned 100 years old this year following its formation in 1924, will play in the CAF Champions League this year.
According to H-Metro, Clube Ferroviario Beira will be based at the Yadah Hotel complex during their five-day stay in Harare.
This will be a huge boost to Harare-based cleric Walter Magaya who had sports tourism in mind when his ministry built the stadium.
The Heart Stadium, constructed in Waterfalls, was officially opened by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Sunday, 10 December 2023.
The stadium, currently accommodating 5 000 people, is expected to eventually have a capacity of 40 000.
Local football stakeholders hope that the facility will meet CAF standards, making it a potential venue for Zimbabwean clubs participating in CAF’s inter-club competitions this year.
