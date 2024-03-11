Mozambican Football Champions To Train At Heart Stadium

This will be a huge boost to Harare-based cleric Walter Magaya who had sports tourism in mind when his ministry built the stadium.

The Heart Stadium, constructed in Waterfalls, was officially opened by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Sunday, 10 December 2023.

The stadium, currently accommodating 5 000 people, is expected to eventually have a capacity of 40 000.

Local football stakeholders hope that the facility will meet CAF standards, making it a potential venue for Zimbabwean clubs participating in CAF’s inter-club competitions this year.

