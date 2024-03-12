ZIFA Appoints Orlando Pirates Tactician As Young Warriors Coach
The ZIFA Normalisation Committee has appointed Simon Marange as the new Head Coach of the U20 men’s Zimbabwe national team (Young Warriors).
In a statement issued this Tuesday, 12 March, ZIFA said Marange has vast experience in working with elite young footballers. It said:
Simon Marange currently serves as the Orlando Pirates reserve team coach. He was promoted from the U21s of Orlando Pirates whom he coached from 2020-2023.Feedback
Between 2018 and 2020, Marange was the U17 coach of Orlando Pirates, winning the Future Champions Trophy, beating Osasuna, Club Brugge and Spartak Moscow on the way to the final in a tournament boasting the likes of FC Barcelona and Atlético Madrid as former winners.
ZIFA said Marange will be assisted by former Aces Academy head coach, Backlyfield Chivenga.
Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.
Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash
More: Pindula News
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals