Agriculture Minister Speaks On Genetically Modified Maize Imports

5 minutes ago Wed, 13 Mar 2024 14:35:19 GMT

The Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Anxious Masuka, said that the private sector must continue to import maize for human consumption, including importing genetically modified maize but under strict supervision.

Speaking during Tuesday’s post-Cabinet media briefing, Masuka said the food security outlook is made of four components which are: what is in stock, what is likely to be produced in the current season, what is likely to be produced in winter and what is likely to be imported.

He said Zimbabwe allows GMOs to be imported because the country has a very strict framework. Said Masuka:

