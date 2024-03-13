Billiat’s Mother Breaks Silence On Star’s Return To Zimbabwe

5 minutes ago Wed, 13 Mar 2024 16:29:51 GMT

Khama Billiat’s mother, Rosa, has spoken in support of her son’s move to the Castle Lager Premier Soccer (PSL) saying now she can attend the games and cheer him on, reported Briefly.

The former Ajax, Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs winger joined Yadah Stars ahead of the 2024 PSL season, in a move very few people saw coming.

But speaking in a video shared by @zimcelebs_official on Instagram, Khama’s mother said she was happy that she could finally watch his son in action in person rather than on TV. She said:

