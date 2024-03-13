Billiat’s Mother Breaks Silence On Star’s Return To Zimbabwe
Khama Billiat’s mother, Rosa, has spoken in support of her son’s move to the Castle Lager Premier Soccer (PSL) saying now she can attend the games and cheer him on, reported Briefly.
The former Ajax, Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs winger joined Yadah Stars ahead of the 2024 PSL season, in a move very few people saw coming.
But speaking in a video shared by @zimcelebs_official on Instagram, Khama’s mother said she was happy that she could finally watch his son in action in person rather than on TV. She said:
It’s a joy that he is now back home, and we can also see him play. We were getting used to seeing him playing on Television, and when we visited South Africa. It is suitable for a mother to be closer to her son, and like every mother, l am celebrating that my son signed for Yadah, and is back home.
Meanwhile, Billiat’s return to the local premiership got off to a bad start after Yadah lost 1-0 to Hwange at the Colliery Stadium.
Billiat was only introduced as a sub in the last 15 minutes of the game but would not change the Miracle Boys’ fortunes as they succumbed to defeat at the hands of the coalminers.
More: Pindula News