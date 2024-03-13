Govt Okays Duty-free Food Imports, Genetically Modified Maize For Stockfeed
The government has granted permission to companies and individuals to import maize, rice, and cooking oil duty-free with effect from July 2024 to avert looming food shortages emanating from the El Nino-induced drought.
Speaking during a post-Cabinet media briefing on Tuesday, 12 March, the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Jenfan Muswere said that among other issues discussed, Cabinet discussed the importance of considering more hectarage for growing rice because of increased rice consumption by the citizens.
He said Cabinet also emphasized the need to support and promote local wheat production to swap wheat for maize to meet maize demand for the nation. Added Muswere:
The food security strategy is based on the comparative and competitive advantages of wheat this winter.
The consumption of 7.5kg per person per month be used immediately for social welfare and be adjusted after October to 8.5kg per person per month.
The purchase of local grain at an import parity price of US$390 per tonne to mop up excess local grain.
Government has okayed a duty waiver on the importation of rice and potato seed, and the importation of genetically modified maize for stock feed, under strictly supervised milling and distribution.
The Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Anxious Masuka added that rice and potatoes will be regarded as key staples to ensure national food security.
