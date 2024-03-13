Govt Okays Duty-free Food Imports, Genetically Modified Maize For Stockfeed

7 minutes ago Wed, 13 Mar 2024 05:17:25 GMT

The government has granted permission to companies and individuals to import maize, rice, and cooking oil duty-free with effect from July 2024 to avert looming food shortages emanating from the El Nino-induced drought.

Speaking during a post-Cabinet media briefing on Tuesday, 12 March, the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Jenfan Muswere said that among other issues discussed, Cabinet discussed the importance of considering more hectarage for growing rice because of increased rice consumption by the citizens.

He said Cabinet also emphasized the need to support and promote local wheat production to swap wheat for maize to meet maize demand for the nation. Added Muswere:

