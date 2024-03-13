Madzibaba Ishmael, 7 Others Arrested For Various Criminal Activities - Police

3 minutes ago Wed, 13 Mar 2024 16:46:11 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of a self-styled prophet and leader of Johane Masowe (Gore Jena Penyeranyika), Ishmael Chokurongerwa (56) at his Lily Farm in Nyabira on Tuesday, 12 March.

ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Nyathi on Wednesday, 13 March said Chokurongerwa and seven members of his church were arrested for criminal activities which include abuse of minors.

The other church members who were arrested are Shingirai Ngawafune (42), James Gwenzi (55), Zebedia Sigudu, Devlodge Katsande (45), Aaron Chokurongerwa (47), Wonder Kabaya (41) and Siribinio Chikurunhe (53). Said Asst Comm Nyathi:

