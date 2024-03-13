Madzibaba Ishmael, 7 Others Arrested For Various Criminal Activities - Police
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of a self-styled prophet and leader of Johane Masowe (Gore Jena Penyeranyika), Ishmael Chokurongerwa (56) at his Lily Farm in Nyabira on Tuesday, 12 March.
ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Nyathi on Wednesday, 13 March said Chokurongerwa and seven members of his church were arrested for criminal activities which include abuse of minors.
The other church members who were arrested are Shingirai Ngawafune (42), James Gwenzi (55), Zebedia Sigudu, Devlodge Katsande (45), Aaron Chokurongerwa (47), Wonder Kabaya (41) and Siribinio Chikurunhe (53). Said Asst Comm Nyathi:
The arrest follows a raid made by the Police at the farm on 12th March 2024. Investigations conducted by the Police established that 246 out of 251 children below the age of 18 years found at the farm had no birth certificates and were being used to perform various physical activities for the benefit of the sect’s leadership.
Police established that all children of school-going age did not attend formal education and were subjected to abuse as cheap labour, doing manual work in the name of being taught life skills.
At the shrine, 16 graves were found of which nine graves are for adults and seven graves for infants. All burials were conducted without prior registration with the Registrar-General’s office in terms of the Birth and Death Registration Act, Chapter 5:02 or without obtaining burial orders in terms of the Burial and Cremation Act, Chapter 5:03.
Asst Comm Nyathi said police will release more details in due course as investigations unfold.
