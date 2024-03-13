More Details Emerge On Former ZBC CEO, Adelaide Chikunguru's Suspension

According to her 28 February 2024 suspension letter, titled “Suspension from employment without salary and other benefits” seen by The NewsHawks, Chikunguru was accused of overseeing a flawed recruitment practice, flighting an advertorial without board approval, some falsification of records bordering on fraud, buying self-serving awards for a total of US$30 000, breaches of the code of conduct and gross incompetence.

She also faced accusations of of illegally subscribing to United States satellite internet service provider Starlink, promoting a senior official illegally, and some administrative and financial malpractices including an accusation that she got ZW$227 837.25 in relocation expenses when she was not entitled to and without board approval, incurred a US$6 939.96 bill on roaming charges while in Dubai, and overclaimed money for taxis and allowances while travelling outside the country.

Chikunguru was also accused of violating public procurement procedures. After receiving her charge sheet, she was subsequently put on suspension awaiting disciplinary action.

However, Chikunguru rubbished the accusations levelled against her saying the ZBC board was lying to ruin her image.

She alleged that one of the reasons she was booted out was that she had rejected Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Jenfan Muswere’s “advances” and “turned him down”.

The incident allegedly took place about three years ago. She claims to have WhatsApp records proving her allegations.

This was contrary to what she said in her handwritten resignation letter, dated 01 March 2024.

In the letter, Chikunguru said she was quitting with “satisfaction” that she served the country and President Emmerson Mnangagwa “well”.

In a post on her LinkedIn page on Monday, 04 March, Chikunguru refuted all the allegations raised by ZBC. She said:

I was pushed out. My family is concerned by the lies that are being spurned out by the ZBC aimed at ruining my image and my good name. I have not misappropriated any funds if I had would the Finance Director be made Acting CEO? All trips I undertook were approved by my board chairman. ZBC does not have a contract or agreement with Nevile Mutsvangwa’s Starlink and has never done business with him or any of his associates. Jive TV is available on terrestrial TV and AZAM. The Mutsvangwas do not own AZAM neither are they directors of AZAM. ZBC was also in talks with DSTV to have Jive on DSTV bouquet documents are available. I did not purchase any awards however I have received many awards during my time as recognition for the work we were doing. We did pay for employees to attend dinners and at times ZBC did sponsor congratulations adverts or profile adverts of the ZBC in support of the organisation or employees who would be winning the awards. This is common practice. I have received an onslaught from the day of the appointment and the workers’ committee was manipulated to push certain agendas. There was also conflict with regards to the former CEO (Helliate Rushwaya) being appointed board chairman (chairperson) in under three years and this breaches the corporate governance regulations. My life is at risk. On 16 June I was involved in an accident with security personnel this was after my appointment. Further, going to the ZANU PF conference in Bindura, my wheels had been tampered with and locknuts removed. There are audios where she is heard that if she can’t remove me then she will have to exterminate me. As she is under instruction from the principal! On 27 September 2021 at Chimanimani World Radio Day when Minister Muswere was Minister of ICT, he made advances to me via WhatsApp which I have, I turned him down! He continued to pester me until he stopped as I was not interested in him!

The NewsHawks reported officials from the Ministry of Information as saying Chikunguru may be pursued by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission over these numerous corruption charges.

More: Pindula News

