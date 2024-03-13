Pindula|Search Pindula
"System Disturbance" Knocks Off Hwange Power Station

4 minutes agoWed, 13 Mar 2024 10:46:32 GMT
"System Disturbance" Knocks Off Hwange Power Station

Power utility ZESA Holdings says the national grid experienced a system disturbance on Wednesday morning which resulted in the loss of generation at the Hwange Power Station.

In a statement issued around midday today, ZESA said the system disturbance has resulted in increased load shedding across the country. ZESA said:

ZESA Holdings would like to inform its valued customers that the national grid experienced a system disturbance this morning at 0938 hours, resulting in the loss of generation at the Hwange Power Station.

This has resulted in increased load curtailment across the country. Our engineers are working flat out to ensure the restoration of service in the shortest possible time.

Earlier on Wednesday, ZESA Holdings’ power generating unity, the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC), said that Hwange was generating 774MW, Kariba was producing 300MW, and IPPs were generating 31MW.

This means locally generated power is currently less than 400MW against a peak demand of 2 200MW.

