Civil Servants "Now Chronically Incapacitated"

The NJNC serves as a platform where the government and unions representing civil servants engage in negotiations related to civil servants’ salaries, benefits, and working conditions.

Civil servants earn less than US$300 per month in addition to a local currency salary component which is less than US$100.

ZCPSTU president Goodwill Taderera wrote to the Minister of Public Service and Social Welfare, July Moyo urging him to urgently convene the NJNC. Said Taderera:

The noble calling of public service should neither be a silent promise of hardship nor a path to poverty. Yet, many civil service workers are now submerged in financial distress, finding it challenging to uphold their roles and provide for their families. A motivated civil service is the backbone of efficient and effective public administration. Their welfare is directly correlated with the welfare of the nation.

In the private sector, there is also discontent among workers over poor salaries, with some having gone for several months without being paid.

