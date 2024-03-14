DNA Test Results Confirm Temba Mliswa Is The Father Of Susan Mutami's Son

I report that a parentage testing procedure being DNA typing has been carried out on the bodily samples contained in the sealed containers bearing the names of the following donors:

a) Temba Peter Mliswa – 01/09/1971 – Putative Father

b) Susan Vivian Mutami – 28/11/1988Mother

c) Tinotenda Cripper Mliswa – 20/07/2021 – Child… I report that the results of the parentage testing procedure carried out on the bodily samples of the donors specified above show that Temba Peter Mliswa is not excluded from identification as the father of Tinotenda Cripper Mliswa. I further report that the probability that Temba Peter Mliswa is the genetic father of Tinotenda Cripper Mliswa has been calculated as follows: Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.



Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash Temba Peter Mliswa is 12 billion times more likely to produce a child with the required alleles than an unrelated man drawn randomly from the African population. This equates to a Relative Chance of Paternity of >99.99999999%.

Mutami has previously taken to social media to lambast Mliswa for allegedly failing to support his child, while the latter had demanded proof that he was the biological father of the child.

Mliswa pledged to fulfil his obligations as the father of the child in question and thanked Mutami for taking care of his son alone. Mliswa wrote on X:

I have some news for you. After the conducting of DNA tests, it has been confirmed that Tinotenda is my son. I’m glad the matter has been brought to a decisive conclusion allowing me, as a parent, to fulfill my duties with clarity& assuredness. It’s all I sought for in the matter. I’m thankful for all that Susan Mutami did as a single parent in the interim. She has been a capable mother, loves her child and has done very well. I will now step forward to take over as a responsible adult and parent. I hope this brings closure to this, as a public matter, allowing us to proceed with the upbringing of this child in privacy. It’s only because of previous public entanglements that I have felt the need to bring closure to it, in the same public, by announcing these results. As parents of the child let us respect the future of the child and strive to have commensurate conduct in this matter. Icho ndicho, bhuru rapinda mudanga. Tinovatambira Shumba nerudo mumhuri.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment