Hwange Power Station Resumes Electricity Generation

4 minutes ago Thu, 14 Mar 2024 07:13:14 GMT

ZESA Holdings said most of the units at Hwange Power Station have been restored to service following “a system disturbance” on Wednesday morning that resulted in the loss of generation.

In an update on the current situation at at the thermal power plant issued this Thursday, the power utility said the restoration to service of most units will result in reduced load shedding. Reads the statement: