Khama Billiat Pays Courtesy Call On President Mnangagwa

President Mnangagwa told Billiat that he was welcome back home as the former Warriors talisman entered the twilight stages of his illustrious career. Said Mnangagwa (via H-Metro):

Welcome back home son. Remember this is your home, it is your ground of breeding and your ground for strong performances. Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.



Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash Please, tell your other friends wherever they are to continue lifting the flag of the country and tell them we will continue to support them as much as we can, even in the sporting fraternity.

Billiat was unveiled by Yadah at the newly-constructed Heart Stadium two weeks ago with more than 2 000 fans witnessing the event. He said:

My confidence was raised when I saw the Heart Stadium being officially opened. I realised that as a nation we are now taking sport seriously. I thank you for coming to officially open such a stadium. I am feeling great love in Zimbabwe and I am encouraging others that are out there that Zimbabweans are truly loving and receiving and it’s a moment of reviving my career. I am still energetic, I am still hungry to do more and I feel that my agility and stature allow me to perform for quite some time.

However, Billiat’s return to the local premiership got off to a bad start after Yadah lost 1-0 to Hwange at the Colliery Stadium.

Billiat was only introduced as a sub in the last 15 minutes of the game but would not change the Miracle Boys’ fortunes as they succumbed to defeat at the hands of the coalminers.

