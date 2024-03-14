POTRAZ Has No Intention To Block Starlink - Machengete

8 minutes ago Thu, 14 Mar 2024 10:45:30 GMT

The Postal and Telecommunication Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) said that Starlink has expressed interest in operating in Zimbabwe and has been provided with all the relevant information for it to apply.

Reports suggest that several companies including parastatals and individuals already are using Starlink internet service.

The Herald reported POTRAZ director general Gift Machengete as saying the authority has no intention to block Starlink in any way despite it currently being unlicensed to provide services in Zimbabwe. Said Machengete:

