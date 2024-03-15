Air Vice Marshal Nzvede Officially Assumes Command Of Airforce Of Zimbabwe

Air Marshal Nzvede assumes command of the AFZ, succeeding Air Marshal Elson Moyo, who has been retired.

Presiding over the investiture ceremony, Commander Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) General Philip Valerio Sibanda, emphasized the weight of responsibility that accompanies the promotion.

Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.



Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash

General Sibanda conveyed his congratulations to the new Air Marshal, acknowledging the attributes that led to this advancement. He said:

On behalf of the men and women of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, I take this opportunity to extend our congratulations to the new Air Marshal. This promotion comes due to your hard work, loyalty, patriotism, and good working ethics in you.

The timing of this leadership change coincided with an unsettling incident on 01 March 2024 — an email was sent by one John Doe warning of an explosive device at Victoria Falls International Airport.

As a result, President Mnangagwa’s plane altered its course mid-air, returning to Harare instead of proceeding to Victoria Falls.

Subsequently, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Martin Rushwaya, announced Air Marshal Moyo’s retirement and the appointment of Air Vice Marshal Nzvede as the new Commander of the Airforce of Zimbabwe.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment