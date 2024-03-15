Govt Offers Civil Servants US$20 Salary Increment | Report

13 minutes ago Fri, 15 Mar 2024 10:18:55 GMT

The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) has raised concerns over the recent salary increment awarded to civil servants by the government.

The increment, amounting to US$20, has been deemed inadequate by ARTUZ, prompting discussions about the need for a more substantial review.

In their critique, ARTUZ has specifically targeted Cecilia Alexander and the entire leadership of the Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions (ZCPSTU)—formerly known as the Apex Council.

According to ARTUZ, these leaders have failed to adequately represent civil servants’ interests, resulting in what they perceive as unfavorable deals. ARTUZ’s statement reads:

Feedback