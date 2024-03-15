Zimbabwe And South Africa Sign Water Supply Agreement

The MoU allows for the transfer of approximately 15 million cubic meters of treated water per day from the Beitbridge water treatment works in Zimbabwe to Musina in South Africa. This will be facilitated through a 20-kilometer pipeline.

Musina, with an estimated population of 132,000 residing in 192 villages, faces challenges due to limited water sources. Currently, the town relies on borehole water.

South Africa’s Department of Water and Sanitation stated that the deal would significantly augment the water supply in Musina.

The freshwater from Beitbridge WTW will help alleviate water shortages in the town.

The Beitbridge Water Treatment Plant can produce 35 million cubic meters per annum (96 Ml/day). However, this capacity is currently not fully utilized within Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe, Botswana, Mozambique, and South Africa are all members of the Limpopo Watercourse Commission, an organization established to manage shared water resources among these four countries.

This collaborative effort aims to address water security challenges and enhance cooperation in managing vital water resources across borders.

More: Pindula News

