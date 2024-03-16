Bikita Minerals Secures PSL Promotion Victory Over Tenax

As a result, Bikita Minerals is set to occupy the ERSL slot in the 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

However, if Tenax appeals against the March 14 ruling, Bikita Minerals’ promotion will be suspended.

Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.



Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash

On its official X page, Tenax has indicated that it has moved past the PSL promotion dispute. It said:

For the purpose of continuity and progress, some issues need a ceasefire. We knew the outcome before the announcement. Lessons learnt, geared for the next fight. We remain resolute that football must be won first before individual wins. Welcome New season. We are here to play.

Meanwhile, Bikita Minerals spokesperson, Collen Nikisi, said they are excited about the idea of playing topflight. Said Nikisi (via The Herald):

As a club, we have not been moved a bit by everything that happened. We have a solid case according to the constitution and statutes of the region. So we were confident that it was going to come our way as rules are rules. We started our training camp back in December. The boys have been committed and remained focused all this time though it might have affected them one way or the other but I can confirm everything is under control and we are ready to go and play in our upcoming fixtures. We are excited to play our first match and compete with our opponents. We are looking forward to having a positive result as we are seeking to survive relegation.

Bikita Minerals have appointed Saul Chaminuka as their head coach. The technical team is also comprised of Anorld Jani, Max Nyamupangedengu, Tongai Mugeji and Dylan Chivandire.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment