Bikita RDC CEO Dies After ZANU PF Kangaroo Court Appearance

Chibhi was also questioned on Hanyani, a private company which he and the finance director allegedly formed to do business with the council.

The meeting also referenced a negative council audit report, which currently serves as the basis for an investigation against senior council officials.

Chibhi left the meeting held at the council boardroom at Nyika Growth Point in a huff and bought a bottle of poison on his way home.

He left the receipt on a table at home and went to another house he was building nearby and drank the poison, according to sources close to the family.

The Mirror established that Chibhi was called to the meeting at around noon by Kudakwashe Gopo, the ZANU PF district political commissar and he turned up. The meeting ended around 3 pm. Gopo confirmed his role in calling and summoning Chibhi to the meeting. He said:

Yes, I am the one who called him to the meeting and he attended. I however cannot comment on any other issues because I am not allowed to by the party.

At the meeting, notable figures including former Army general Englebert Rugeje, Bikita East MP Court Zevezanai, former Education Minister Gabriel Machinga, Senator Anna Rungani, Central Committee member Univester Mukwena, and Provincial member Simon Muchafa were in attendance.

Additionally, four chiefs—Marozva, Budzi, Mabika, and Ziki—participated, along with Bikita RDC chairperson Thomas Mataga and five council committee chairpersons.

The situation raises questions about the authority of ZANU PF to summon and interrogate a CEO of a local authority, whose reporting structure typically involves councillors and the Ministry of Local Government.

DCC chairperson, Chamunorwa Taruona said the meeting with Chibhi was conducted cordially, with no instances of harassment.

He said the purpose of the meeting was to seek clarification on certain issues. Taruona added that after the meeting concluded, everyone went home, and there was no indication that Chibhi would take such a drastic step.

Taruona believes that Chibhi may have been dealing with personal problems at home.

Mataga, who was part of the meeting, mentioned that they had pledged support to Chibhi during a difficult time when he was under investigation for corruption.

Despite the reassurances, Chibhi’s decision to take his own life reportedly came as a surprise.

Mataga expressed disbelief, emphasizing that they had no inkling that he would resort to such drastic measures.

Chibhi’s wife allegedly discovered a receipt on the table, which raised suspicions.

She followed him to their new house and found him in distress. She promptly took him to Silveira Hospital.

Chibhi was later transferred to Masvingo Provincial Hospital, where he sadly passed away around 3 AM on Monday.

More: Pindula News

