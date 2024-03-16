Zimbabwean Teachers Reject US$20 Salary Increment, Demand Fair Salaries

We want to make it clear that the above figures are meaningless and far from our expectations. Government had turned a blind eye to the realities on the ground. Teachers are suffering because of poor salaries. As if that is enough, the government introduced and continues to put punitive taxes which further erode the meagre salaries of teachers, yet the government is offering pathetic salary adjustments. Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.



Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash As PTUZ, we want to send a clear message to the government and President Emmerson Mnangagwa that the second republic is yet to fulfil its promises to workers in general and teachers in particular. The Leaving No One Behind mantra seems to refer to others, not workers/teachers because they were left behind since October 2018 and continue to trail since then.

Majongwe also revealed that teachers are receiving notifications from funeral assurance service providers, indicating that their salaries in local currency are no longer sufficient to cover necessary deductions.

In a recent letter dated March 14, the Zimbabwe Teachers Association (ZIMTA) expressed their dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of the National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC) meeting.

According to Goodwill Taderera, the national secretary-general of ZIMTA, the government representatives failed to listen to the unions’ views during this crucial meeting.

He said the NJNC meeting was hastily convened, leaving no room for in-depth discussions or the exploration of different positions.

Workers’ views were not adequately accommodated, resulting in what Taderera describes as “paltry awards.”

Teachers across Zimbabwe have been demanding improved working conditions. Specifically, they want their salaries to be restored to pre-October 2018 levels, which stood at US$540 for the least-paid employee.

Despite these demands, the government maintains that it lacks the necessary resources to meet the requested amounts. Instead, they plan to implement gradual salary adjustments.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment