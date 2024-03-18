Controversial Prosecutor Michael Reza Nominated For Top ZACC Post

10 minutes ago Mon, 18 Mar 2024 13:03:46 GMT

Former chief prosecutor Michael Reza, known for his involvement in the detention of numerous opposition leaders, is rumoured to be in contention for a surprising appointment as the chairman of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

According to ZimLive, President Emmerson Mnangagwa is seeking input from the parliament’s Committee on Standing Rules and Orders to assess Reza’s suitability for the position.

The other potential candidate being considered is Fulton Mangwanya, who currently serves as the director general of the Zimbabwe National Park and Wildlife Authority.

