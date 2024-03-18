Controversial Prosecutor Michael Reza Nominated For Top ZACC Post
Former chief prosecutor Michael Reza, known for his involvement in the detention of numerous opposition leaders, is rumoured to be in contention for a surprising appointment as the chairman of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).
According to ZimLive, President Emmerson Mnangagwa is seeking input from the parliament’s Committee on Standing Rules and Orders to assess Reza’s suitability for the position.
The other potential candidate being considered is Fulton Mangwanya, who currently serves as the director general of the Zimbabwe National Park and Wildlife Authority.
Should Reza be selected, he would take over from Loice Matanda-Moyo, who assumed the role of Prosecutor General in October of the previous year.
Michael Reza, who now works at the National Prosecuting Authority’s litigation department, actively pursued political trials against opposition activists.
Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.
Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash
His list of targets includes prominent figures such as Tendai Biti, Fadzayi Mahere, Joana Mamombe, Jacob Mafume, Cecilia Chimbiri, Makomborero Haruzivishe, Evan Mawarire, Job Sikhala, author Tsitsi Dangarembga, journalist Hopewell Chin’ono, and the international rights lawyer Siphosami Malunga.
Reza’s relationship with alleged land baron Kenneth Raydon Sharpe, against whom corruption complaints have been made to ZACC, has been questioned.
Reza was accused of “bias” as he led a three-year prosecution of CCC co-president Biti for “assault” after the latter allegedly called Sharpe’s sister-in-law Tatiana Aleshina “stupid.”
More: Pindula News