ZIFA Releases Two Players From Young Warriors' Camp Due To Disciplinary Issues

9 minutes ago Mon, 18 Mar 2024 13:32:10 GMT

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has announced the release of two players from the U20 men’s national team (Young Warriors) training camp.

Elton Chikona from Dynamos and Leon Daka from Herentals have been excluded from the squad due to disciplinary issues.

Consequently, they will not be part of the team travelling to Malawi for the upcoming four-nations tournament. Reads the statement issued this Monday, March 18:

