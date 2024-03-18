ZIFA Releases Two Players From Young Warriors' Camp Due To Disciplinary Issues
The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has announced the release of two players from the U20 men’s national team (Young Warriors) training camp.
Elton Chikona from Dynamos and Leon Daka from Herentals have been excluded from the squad due to disciplinary issues.
Consequently, they will not be part of the team travelling to Malawi for the upcoming four-nations tournament. Reads the statement issued this Monday, March 18:
Elton Chikona (Dynamos FC) and Leon Daka (Herentals FC) have been released from the U20 men’s national team training camp and were unable to accompany the team to Malawi due to breaches in team protocols.
While this situation is regrettable, ZIFA considers it a vital disciplinary measure in its efforts to instil a new team culture characterized by respect for coaches, teammates, and a strong commitment to discipline.
The four-nations tournament is set to take place in Malawi during the upcoming FIFA International Window from March 18 to 26.
The participating countries include Malawi, Zambia, Kenya, and Zimbabwe. The event will feature both senior men’s and Under 20 National Football Teams.
Here is the squad for the four-nation tournament:
Goalkeepers
Isaacs Rutsito (CAPS United), Tariq Ngwenya (Herentals)
Defenders
Mvelo Nkoza (Highlanders), Allan K Karakadzai (Simba Stars), Allan Chapinduka (AYSA), Nyaradzai Ndlovu (Ngezi), Terence Chiyangwa (Green Fuel), John Denzel (Norton Community FC)
Midfielders
Quinton Longwe (Hwange), Blessed T Mashonganyika (Bikita Minerals), Attitude Munsaka (Hwange), Takunda Nyangani (Yadah), Taffy Morris Musamba (Green Fuel), Nisbet Joe Muzenda (Ngezi), Prince Ndhlovu (Highlanders), Mafios Chihweta (Dynamos), Leon Usai (CAPS United), Alpha Chiwashira (Chicken Inn)
Strikers
Sean Mushangazhike (Golden Eagles), Simba Delroy Gunda (CAPS United), Charlie Hermish (Legends Academy), Flojineki Tyorahuni (AYSA), Onesimo W Hlabano (Hwange), Denzel D W Mapuwa (Green Fuel).
