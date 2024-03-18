Zimbabwean Consulate In Johannesburg Clarifies E-Passport Status

The consulate aims to streamline passport processing and enhance services for Zimbabwean citizens in South Africa. Reads the statement:

Reference is made to various social media messages on the launch of the e-Passport system at the Consulate of Zimbabwe in Johannesburg.

The Consulate wishes to inform Zimbabwe nationals in South Africa that it has not yet rolled out the e-Passport System.

It, however, confirms that preparations for the launch of the e-Passport Centre and e-Passport Processing System in Johannesburg are at an advanced stage and the programme will be rolled out soon.

The Consulate is in the process of finalizing logistical arrangements in preparation for the official launch of the programme.

Members of the public will be advised of the launch date through our official communication channels.

In the meantime, clients seeking consular services, including passport applications should visit our Offices at 13A Boeing Road West, Bedfordview, Johannesburg between 0830 and 1500 hours from Monday to Friday for assistance.

Kindly take note that the Consulate closes on public holidays (both South African and Zimbabwean).

Please note that the Consulate will now be open on Wednesdays.

For further interaction with the Consulate on issues of mutual interest, please use the following official channels: –

Facebook page : Zimbabweconsulate Boeing Road Bedfordview

: Zimbabweconsulate Boeing Road Bedfordview Twitter : Zimbabweconsulatejhb

: Zimbabweconsulatejhb WhatsApp : +27828249435

: +27828249435 Email : admin@zimbabweconsulate.co.za

: admin@zimbabweconsulate.co.za Website : www.zimbabweconsulate.co.za

: www.zimbabweconsulate.co.za Hotline/ Emergency Line: +27664873806

Please note that the Zimbabwe Embassy in Pretoria and the two Consulates, namely: Zimbabwe Consulate in Johannesburg and the Zimbabwe Consulate in Cape Town, do not have agents who act on their behalf.