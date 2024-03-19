Beitbridge Bus Collision Death Toll Rises To 11

The death toll has now risen to eleven from the initial count of nine, The Herald has cited Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Evelyn Ndlovu, as saying.

Ndlovu visited some of the survivors admitted to United Bulawayo Hospital (UBH) on Monday, 18 March.

Both the Government and bus operators have pledged to assist the victims’ families by covering medical and funeral expenses.

Ndlovu said the Government is processing relevant documents for the repatriation of a South African national who also lost their life in the accident.

Blue Circle operations manager, Nicholas Gowo, assured that they would cover all costs for the families who lost their loved ones and also handle the medical bills of the survivors.

Sam Matanda, operations manager for City Bus, expressed their commitment to assisting in every possible way, acknowledging the sadness of losing lives in the accident and mourning with the affected families.

More: Pindula News

