Madzibaba Ishmael Chokurongerwa And Co-accused Denied Bail

The accused persons are serious charges including exploiting minors and contravening burial and cremation laws.

The eight will be back in court on April 4 for their routine remand.

In denying the group bail, the magistrate said there is a need to protect the interests of the nation as much as bail is a constitutional right. Said Nyandoro:

Court will be guided by section 50 of the Constitution which provides that a person can only be deprived of bail if there are compelling reasons for bail denial.

The State submitted that if released the accused are likely to interfere with witnesses and also that there will be public outrage and continued victimisation of witnesses.

The accused said they would not abscond and not interfere with witnesses. They said they needed to go back because the lives of 120 depend on them.

Nyandoro said the State’s reasons were quite compelling and outweighed the accused’s submissions. She said:

In a nutshell, the State has managed to provide compelling reasons and the accused will remain in custody.

Madzibaba Ishmael and his co-accused are represented by Purity Chikanganise.

Chokurongerwa is part of a wider group known as the white garment churches, Apostolic churches, or Vapostori.

These groups follow varying practices, some of which are at odds with the law, including underage marriages and resistance to modern medicine.

More: Pindula News

