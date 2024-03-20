Cabinet Approves Standards Bill

The Bill will create the Standards Institute of Zimbabwe, whose main mandate will be to develop, publish and promote voluntary standards and quality assurance in industry and commerce.

The Bill will provide for the establishment of Provincial Standards Committees which will be entrusted with supervision, administration and financial management functions in the provinces.

The introduction of the Standards Law will help grow the country’s exports by regulating the quality of goods and services under the consolidated African Continental Free Trade Area market.

Furthermore, the framework of standards will be cascaded to all the country’s provinces to support the rural industrialisation agenda through the production of quality and competitive goods and services.

In response to media inquiries, Minister Ndlovu clarified that the Standards Association of Zimbabwe (SAZ) operates primarily as a voluntary organization under the Private Voluntary Organization Act, while the proposed Standard Institute of Zimbabwe would function as a statutory body according to the Bill.

