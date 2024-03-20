Cat, Bedbugs Menace Hits Kwekwe

Makomborero Mlambo, the councillor for Ward 8, warned that the growing cat population poses potential health risks. Uncontrolled cats can spread diseases, especially if left unchecked. Said Mlambo (via Chronicle):

If you look at almost every household in Amaveni, wild cats are causing havoc in the community.



They have become so many that they even outnumber the people living in the community. I am not sure if something can be done before they cause damage.

In addition to the cat issue, residents have also raised concerns about bedbugs. Said Mlambo:

People are also pleading for intervention regarding bedbugs. At one time they were sprayed and the situation was contained but it seemed they had returned. I plead with our Department of Health if they can assist us with that.

Councillor for Ward 13, Alphonse Mugwagwa echoed the sentiments and suggested that the cats be gotten rid of. He said:

I think we should engage the parks department so that they can help address the situation. I have seen some using traps and I think we can do the same and dump them far from households.

Acting Assistant Director of Health, Sheunesu Ngwenya said his department will make the necessary interventions. He said:

As for bedbugs, that issue we have received multiple reports and I assure you that our department is on the ground and we are moving in to spray the affected areas. As for cats, I will have to make relevant enquiries before taking the relevant action. We will also consult the Veterinary Services department on the matter so that we see how best we can deal with the matter.

More: Pindula News

