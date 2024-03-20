Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume Orders Probe Into Vendor Assault
Harare Mayor, His Worship, Cllr Jacob Mafume, has responded to allegations of police brutality involving municipal officers.
The incident, captured in a viral video, shows a group of men in civilian attire assaulting a vendor. Mayor Mafume has ordered an investigation into the matter.
In a press statement, Mayor Mafume emphasized the importance of upholding human rights in policing. He stated:
We are the primary police force in our city, and we interact most closely with the public. Our methods must align with human rights principles.
To address this, the mayor announced plans to introduce human rights courses for officers.
Furthermore, Mafume acknowledged the need for harmony between municipal officers and vendors.
He emphasized that the institution’s image must be protected, and appropriate disciplinary measures will be taken if the perpetrators are indeed city employees.
