Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume Orders Probe Into Vendor Assault

6 minutes ago Wed, 20 Mar 2024 13:18:14 GMT

Harare Mayor, His Worship, Cllr Jacob Mafume, has responded to allegations of police brutality involving municipal officers.

The incident, captured in a viral video, shows a group of men in civilian attire assaulting a vendor. Mayor Mafume has ordered an investigation into the matter.

In a press statement, Mayor Mafume emphasized the importance of upholding human rights in policing. He stated:

