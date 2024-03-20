Mutare Council Orders CBD Property Owners To Repair And Repaint Buildings
The City of Mutare has issued a one-month notice to all property owners and occupants of buildings in the Central Business District.
The notice requires them to undertake repairs, refurbishment, and repainting. The primary goal is to enhance aesthetics.
The local authority said a failure to comply with this corrective action by April 8, 2024, will result in legal consequences under the relevant Act and Town Planning Scheme. Reads the notice:
The City of Mutare wherein referred to as the Local Planning Authority, is giving one (1) month notice to all property owners and occupants of buildings in the Central Business District to have these repaired/ refurbished, and repainted.
This is being done to improve the aesthetics. It can be widely agreed that most buildings in the Central Business District have gone for a long time unattended, thereby dilapidating.
This is also in contravention of the provisions of the said Act and the operative Town Planning Scheme covering the area.
This corrective action should be taken not later than 8 April 2024, failure which Council will proceed to take legal action in line with the provisions of the Act.
More: Pindula News