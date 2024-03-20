Mutare Council Orders CBD Property Owners To Repair And Repaint Buildings

6 minutes ago Wed, 20 Mar 2024 14:05:04 GMT

The City of Mutare has issued a one-month notice to all property owners and occupants of buildings in the Central Business District.

The notice requires them to undertake repairs, refurbishment, and repainting. The primary goal is to enhance aesthetics.

The local authority said a failure to comply with this corrective action by April 8, 2024, will result in legal consequences under the relevant Act and Town Planning Scheme. Reads the notice:

