Auxillia Mnangagwa Misses UN Women’s Conference Due To "Visa Complications"

However, Leya Travis-Mnangagwa, President Mnangagwa’s daughter-in-law and married to Emmerson Junior, delivered the speech in her place.

Leya holds a directorship at the Angel of Hope Foundation, led by the first lady.

ZimLive cited diplomatic sources as saying that Zimbabwe’s Foreign Affairs and International Trade submitted visa applications late for Zimbabwean delegates, including the first lady and female provincial ministers.

However, Women’s Affairs Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, her permanent secretary Mavis Sibanda and Senate President Mabel Chinomona travelled.

Earlier this month, the United States imposed an asset freeze and travel ban on President Mnangagwa and his wife under the Global Magnitsky Programme, citing corruption and human rights abuses.

However, foreign leaders and their spouses subject to US sanctions are typically permitted to travel to the United Nations headquarters in New York, recognized as international territory, albeit with potential restrictions and monitoring.

