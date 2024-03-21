Warriors Winger Joey Phuthi Likened To Belgian Star Jeremy Doku

According to H-Metro, Phuthi was born in Harare, in 2005, and left with his family to settle in England, seven years ago.

In August 2023, he inked his inaugural professional contract with Sheffield Wednesday. Just four months later, he donned the Owls’ jersey, a mere month shy of his 19th birthday.

He predominantly operates on the wing, excelling both as a right back and a right winger.

His versatility extends to the left side of the flanks, where he feels equally at ease, whether in defensive or offensive roles.

Mistry Chipere, the founder of Zimbabwe Foreign Legion, an organisation which has been at the forefront in looking for Diaspora talent capable of representing this country, said:

There is a young man called Phuthi, if he adapts to African football and clicks, we will be happy. You will see him, he is bad news, right now they are calling him Doku, he is really bad and let’s wait and see what he will do. Sometimes things just don’t happen when these boys come to Africa but this boy Phuthi is amazing.

Chipere believes Phuthi, and the other young players from the Diaspora, will benefit immensely from Warriors interim coach Norman Mapeza. Said Chipere:

I believe Norman Mapeza will do a good job with the young men he has, Norman believes in young players, he has issues with the old players because some of them don’t want to work hard. You will see with this team, that he can do what he did against Mali when he had the likes of Ovidy and Musona when they were still young.

Mapeza assembled a formidable squad for the Four-Nations Tournament in Malawi which includes Teenage Hadebe (Tumosan Konyaspor, Turkey), Shane Maroodza (Huddersfield Town, England), Jordan Zemura (Udinese Calcio, Italy), and Macauley Bonne (Cambridge United, England).

