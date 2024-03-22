Bulawayo Needs US$150 Million To Address Water Crisis - Mayor

4 minutes ago Fri, 22 Mar 2024 12:36:03 GMT

Bulawayo Mayor, Councillor David Coltart, said that the city council needs to raise 150 million dollars to build the Glass Block Dam and rehabilitate the water pumps to address the city’s perennial water crisis.

CITE reported that a team of engineers has proposed building the Glass Block Dam in Filabusi, which will be capable of providing 70 per cent of Bulawayo’s water needs.

Coltart said there was consensus between the central government and the local authority on the need to construct the Glass Block Dam. He said (via CITE):

