Zimbabwe Dollar In Freefall, Breaches 20,000 Per Dollar In Official Trade

5 minutes ago Fri, 22 Mar 2024 15:57:23 GMT

In less than two months, the Zimbabwean dollar has crossed a notable threshold, falling below 20,000 against the US dollar. This decline occurred after it had previously dropped below the 10,000 level in late January, as reported by Bloomberg.

On Friday, March 22, the Zimbabwean dollar was trading at 20,389 per greenback, indicating a cumulative decline of 70% since the beginning of the year. This places it among the world’s currencies with the poorest performance.

The decline in the local currency’s value has not elicited a strong reaction from fiscal or monetary authorities, except for their acknowledgement that they are actively developing a “structured currency”.

