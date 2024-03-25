Dynamos Clarifies Vincent Chawonza's Dismissal Amid Re-Engagement Speculation

The disengagement of Mr Vincent Chawonza was occasioned by his failure to observe the basic tenets of sports management and corporate governance. His disengagement was a result of a litany of transgressions which brought the club and its stakeholders into disrepute as evidenced by his reckless statements in the print and electronic media, which statements besides being his personal views, were not cleared by the club leadership as per standard club protocol. Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.



Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash

The Dynamos board categorically refuted Chawonza’s claims that he provided material and financial support to the club, deeming them preposterous and mischievous.

The Glamour Boys issued a stern warning to Chawonza, cautioning that the club would contemplate legal action if he persisted in spreading alarm and despondency within the club. It said:

The Board would like to distance itself from the purported post-disengagement overtures from the club as the club took a position to relieve Mr Vincent Chawonza of any duties at the club as he was fast turning into a liability to the club founded in 1963. Mr Chawonza was just an appointee who had been brought into the club to serve the club and his contribution was to be within the terms of reference governing his appointment. Claims by Mr Chawonza that he rendered material and financial support to the club are preposterous and mischievous. Dynamos Football Club would like to appeal to all our stakeholders to ignore the hollow shenanigans of Mr Chawonza as he is seeking attention. The media statements attributed to Mr Chawonza should be treated as vain attempts by the former Vice Chairman to bounce back through the back door and the club would like to confirm that Mr Chawonza has no authority to talk on behalf of Dynamos Football Club following his exit as a result of his reckless conduct. The club reserves the right to take legal action against the former Vice Chairman should he persist with his attempt to cause alarm and despondency at the club.

Dynamos announced it had parted ways with Chawonza on February 23, 2024, after he accused Khama Billiat’s management team of ill-advising him to make poor choices detrimental to his career. He was quoted as saying:

People who are around him (Billiat) are ill-advising him. I think the blame goes to his managers, starting with the decision not to renew his stay at Kaizer Chiefs. He wasn’t supposed to leave Kaizer Chiefs in the first place. We tabled a similar offer as Yadah, but they were swift and gave him cash on Tuesday when he arrived… I think he listens too much to the people who are around him, yet they are ill-advising him. As a player, he has made some decisions that I did not expect of him. But it all boils down to his management because they are not leading him well. He was the one who initiated talks with us during George Chigova’s funeral.

Chawonza made the comments after Billiat joined Yadah Stars after earlier reports had suggested that he was poised to join Dynamos.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment