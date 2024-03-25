"I Have Seen God's Greatness", Nicholas Zakaria Responds To Car Gift From "Sir Wicknell"

5 minutes ago Mon, 25 Mar 2024 09:20:45 GMT

Sungura musician Nicholas Zakaria has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Wicknell Chivayo after the controversial businessman gave him a brand-new car.

Chivayo announced this Monday, March 25, that Zakaria should collect a 2024 Toyota Fortuner 2.8D 4×4 GD6 vehicle from Exquisite Dealership.

Chivayo said the car gift was to recognise Zakaria’s continued support at ZANU PF, his participation at national events and also his “significant and remarkable contribution” to the music industry in the country. In response, Zakaria said:

