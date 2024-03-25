"I Have Seen God's Greatness", Nicholas Zakaria Responds To Car Gift From "Sir Wicknell"
Sungura musician Nicholas Zakaria has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Wicknell Chivayo after the controversial businessman gave him a brand-new car.
Chivayo announced this Monday, March 25, that Zakaria should collect a 2024 Toyota Fortuner 2.8D 4×4 GD6 vehicle from Exquisite Dealership.
Chivayo said the car gift was to recognise Zakaria’s continued support at ZANU PF, his participation at national events and also his “significant and remarkable contribution” to the music industry in the country. In response, Zakaria said:
Ndaona hukuru hwaMwari. Zvinhu zvakadai ndizvo zvinoita zuva nezuva ndirambe ndichirumbidza musiki.
Chaingova chishuwo chekuti dai ndatengawo imwe motokari inorerutsa basa pakufamba asi Mwari vaiziva kuti pane nzira yazvichaitika nayo.
Sir Wicknell, ini nemhuri yangu handigone kukutendai kanokwana. Zita renyu richagara nekusingaperi paminamato yangu kusvika magamuchidzwa chese chamunoda nemoyo wenyu.
Rambai mune moyo wekupa. Rambai makamira nesu . Ndichitendawo vabereki vakatiunzira Sir Wicknell pasi pezuva. Tinotenda zvikuru.
(I have seen the greatness of God. It is because of such things that I continue to praise the Creator. It was my wish to buy another car to make travel easier but God knew he had a plan. Sir Wicknell, my family and I are truly grateful. I will remember you in my prayers forever until God grants you the desires of your heart.)
Chivayo has given cars to multiple artistes over the past several months. On March 8, Chivayo gifted musician Alick Macheso a new car.
Chivayo recently surprised musician Sandra Ndebele with a 2022 MERCEDES BENZ GLE400d, valued at US$155,000. This generous gift came just days after he bought musician Sulumani Chimbetu a 2022 Mercedes Benz GLE300d worth US$140,000.
Jah Prayzah, another prominent Zimbabwean musician, received a luxurious Mercedes-Benz S500 from Wicknell Chivayo.
Musician Sulumani Chimbetu was gifted a 2022 Mercedes Benz GLE300d by Wicknell Chivayo.
Wicknell’s generosity extended to DJ Fantanand renowned radio hosts Tinashe Chikuse and Phathisani Sibanda, whom he gave Toyota Aqua vehicles.
Chivayo has also gifted cars or cash to other artists, including DJ Masomera, Chief Hwenje, Sabhuku Vharazipi, Chairman, Ambuya Mai John, and Mathias Mhere.
More: Pindula News