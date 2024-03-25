Warriors To Face Harambee Stars In Four Nations Tournament Final

The Harambee Stars of Kenya booked a place in the finals after extinguishing the Flames of Malawi 4-0.

The Warriors found themselves 2-0 down in the first 24 minutes after Zambian veteran skipper Stoppila Sunzu headed home off a free-kick in the fifth minute and Clatous Chama beat Warriors goalkeeper Donovan Bernard in the 24th minute.

England-based forward McCauley Bonne, who was making his Warriors debut, halved the deficit after he slid in a cross from another Warriors debutant Daniel Msendami.

In Malawi, Bonne scored his 100th career goal, a momentous achievement coinciding with his eagerly anticipated debut for the Warriors.

Bonne had previously only played in national colours once when he featured for Kalisto Pasuwa’s Under-23 side that took on Morocco in an international friendly eight years ago.

Simba Bhora’s new boy Walter Musona restored parity for the Warriors, beating Zambian goalkeeper Lawrence Mulenga in the second minute of the referee’s optional time.

All four goals were scored in the first half and the match ended in a 2-2 stalemate.

It then came down to a penalty shootout and Chicken Inn goalkeeper Bernard was the hero for the Warriors as he saved two spot-kicks, including one in the sudden death.

Andy Rinomhota, Musona, Tinotenda Kadewere, Marshall Munetsi, Devine Lunga, Gerald Takwara, Bernard and Msendami took the Warriors penalties.

Musona and Lunga had their penalty kicks saved before Msendami held his nerve to convert the decisive effort that sent the Warriors through.

