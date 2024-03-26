Chivayo Grants Sniper Storm’s Wish With A Mercedes Benz C200
Controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo has generously fulfilled musician Sniper Storm’s heartfelt plea for a car by presenting him with a Mercedes Benz C200.
Taking to his social media platforms this Tuesday, Chivayo shared the heartwarming news.
He said he decided to bless the musician with a car after a woman he had respect for, pitied Sniper Storm (real name Donald Chirisa) and “instructed” him not to ignore the plea. Chivayo said he took her advice to heart. He wrote:
A certain woman whom I love with all my heart and deeply respect called me last week. She instructed me not to ignore this message from SNIPERSTORM. She also expressed pity for him, as the entire internet was laughing at his request.
There’s nothing wrong in trying your luck, and sometimes, MWARI VANONZWA (God listens). Having said that, today marks a momentous occasion: a heartfelt congratulations to SNIPERSTORM!
I encourage you to visit ENTERPRISE CAR SALES and meet MADZIBABA CHIPAGA—your Mercedes Benz C200 awaits you for collection.
Thank you for your unwavering dedication and immense contributions to our ZANU PF rallies over the years. Enjoy your new car!
Sniper Storm faced criticism on social media platforms after making a heartfelt plea to Chivayo for a car.
He said his unwavering support for ZANU PF, demonstrated through his participation in national galas, rallies, and the creation of jingles for the ruling party, proved he was a true son of the party. He wrote:
Greetings @sir_wicknell, Chekutanga ndinotenda nebasa ramabata masvondo apfuura aya kuMasowe nekuvaiimbi muchitenda mabasa nekushanda neZanu PF 🙏🙏🙏 Ndaona mati Chirongwa chapera 🙆♂️🙆♂️🙆♂️, asi…
Nemashoko enyu ndotiwo “kana muchikwanisa muine zvamuchaita pamberi mundi rangarirewo” 🙏🙏🙏
Basa ndenge ndichibata hangu over the years ndichifamba nawo musangano we Zanu PF from as early as I can remember during my music career.
From National Galas, Rallies, Songs and jingles for events and various MPs and in support of the Zanu PF party and The President himself during every election and I am still steadfast up to now. Ndiri mwana wemusangano akakwana uye anotumika.
Mukati imomo mune maComrades, anopupura nebasa randabata over the years tisingataure hedu mazita.
Kunyarara kuremekedza process asi ndatoonawo ipapa kuti pamwe pacho mwana asingacheme anofira mumbereko. Kunyarara kunokwadzisa.
