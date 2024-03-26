Chivayo Grants Sniper Storm’s Wish With A Mercedes Benz C200

A certain woman whom I love with all my heart and deeply respect called me last week. She instructed me not to ignore this message from SNIPERSTORM. She also expressed pity for him, as the entire internet was laughing at his request.

There’s nothing wrong in trying your luck, and sometimes, MWARI VANONZWA (God listens). Having said that, today marks a momentous occasion: a heartfelt congratulations to SNIPERSTORM!

I encourage you to visit ENTERPRISE CAR SALES and meet MADZIBABA CHIPAGA—your Mercedes Benz C200 awaits you for collection.

Thank you for your unwavering dedication and immense contributions to our ZANU PF rallies over the years. Enjoy your new car!