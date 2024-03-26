Zimbabwean Farmers Anticipate Record-Low Cotton Yields

Cotton farmers in the cotton belt, specifically in Sanyati (Mashonaland West Province) and Gokwe North and South Districts (Midlands Province), have expressed their concern, expecting a record low cotton yield.

Speaking to The Herald, Tavaziva Munherendi, the leader of farmers in the Gambiza-Machipisa area of Sanyati said:

This drought is a devastating blow. My expected yield is barely a quarter of what I harvested last year. Some farmers may not even harvest anything at all.

Elisha Dube, a farmer from the same area, depicted a sombre scene, projecting a meagre yield of only three bales this season—a staggering decline compared to the 27 he reaped last year.

Zimbabwe Farmers Union’s national cotton chairman, Ishmael Pande, also a farmer in Sanyati, pointed out that most of the region last received rains in early January. He said:

We put in a lot of effort to establish the crop, hoping for a good harvest to benefit the economy and create jobs along the cotton value chain. Unfortunately, the prolonged dry spell severely impacted the crop. This is a double blow since cotton is a crucial cash crop that thrives in regions like Sanyati.

Stanford Kambanje, who farms in the Chinyenyetu area of Gokwe North, said the area last received rainfall on 19 January and it has been dry ever since.

Last year, Kambanje earned the prestigious Grower of the Year award after a successful harvest of 57 bales. This year, however, the drought has taken a heavy toll, and he will struggle to even reach four bales.

Gokwe is the country’s largest cotton-producing region, accounting for about 30 per cent of the national output.

Tendai Vherewa from Zhomba, popularly known as Chitekete said she does not expect any yield from the two hectares she planted.

Herdman Siyabuwa Kafunde Simchembo area in Zhomba declared he has never witnessed a drought this severe in his entire lifetime.

Cotton is a major export crop for Zimbabwe. A reduced yield means fewer cotton exports, leading to a decline in export revenue for the country. This can strain foreign exchange reserves and affect the balance of trade.

Moreover, small-scale cotton farmers heavily rely on cotton production for their livelihoods. A poor yield translates to lower income for these farmers. Reduced income can impact their ability to meet basic needs, invest in their farms, and support their families.

Also, companies that supply seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, and other inputs to cotton farmers may experience reduced demand. This can affect their revenue and profitability.

The low yields may discourage investment in cotton farming. Investors may shift resources to other crops or sectors, affecting long-term agricultural development.

