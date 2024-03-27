Mapeza, Hadebe Red-carded As Warriors Lose 3-1 To Kenya

Mapeza received a straight red card in the second half for confronting the referee in anger in the 50th minute, protesting after the Warriors were denied what they believed to be a legitimate penalty.

Hadebe was sent off for a second bookable offence in the 56th minute, while the teams were still level at 1-1.

The Harambee Stars were also reduced to 10 men after midfielder Richard Odada received a second yellow card for a second bookable offence, following a rough challenge on Daniel Musendami in the 72nd minute.

Michael Olunga equalized for Kenya with a header in first-half stoppage time, connecting to Ayub Masika’s brilliant cross.

The Harambee Stars then took the lead in the 65th minute when Olunga buried a rebound after Warriors goalkeeper Donovan Bernard had punched Rooney Onyango’s shot in his path.

Olunga sealed Kenya’s victory by coolly controlling the ball outside Zimbabwe’s box before beating goalkeeper Donovan with a rising shot.

The Chipolopolo of Zambia secured third place after beating the Flames of Malawi 2-1 in the third-place play-off, which was also played on Tuesday at the Bingu National Stadium.

